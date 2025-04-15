Bhubaneswar: The annual 60-day fishing ban along Odisha’s coastline has come into effect from today, April 15, to protect marine life during the peak breeding season.

Under the ban, all mechanised boats and trawlers are barred from fishing activities until June 14. “All such vessels were instructed to return to their jetties and harbours by midnight of April 14. No one is allowed to go into the sea during this period,” said Bijay Kar, Assistant Fisheries Officer, Paradip.

The restriction is enforced under the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, and covers the entire 484-kilometre coastline of the state. Around 21,000 fishing vessels, including 2,000 trawlers registered with the fisheries department, will be affected.

However, small mechanised and non-mechanised boats under 8.5 metres in length are allowed to operate, but only in territorial waters and for catching pelagic fish.

This seasonal ban coincides with the breeding period of nearly 300 marine species, including the much-sought-after Hilsa fish. It is aimed at preventing the catch of breeding fish and juveniles, allowing the fish population to regenerate.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Department has launched awareness drives in coastal villages to ensure fishermen follow the rules. “Strict action will be taken against violators,” Kar warned.