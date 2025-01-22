Bhubaneswar: Under the 100 Days Intensified Campaign launched by Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Department, 60% of the vulnerable population in 20 districts of the State have been mapped and screened for Tuberculosis (TB) as of January 21, 2025.

The 100 Days Intensified Campaign was launched on December 7, 2024, targeting the 20 high TB mortality districts in Odisha.

The mapped vulnerable population includes previous TB patients, household contacts of TB patients, people with malnutrition, diabetics, individuals living with HIV, elderly persons (over 60 years), smokers, and alcoholics in the districts.

The 20 target districts include Balangir, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jagatsingpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapada, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Sonepur, and Sundargarh.

A total of 4,668 TB cases have been diagnosed across these districts.

H&FW Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S. and Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) Dr. Brundha D. held a meeting with the Collectors of the 20 campaign districts to review the progress, address challenges, and discuss further action points for improving outcomes.

During the following key actions were emphasised:

Regular Monitoring: District authorities should conduct weekly reviews of campaign activities to assess the quality of interventions and ensure effective results.

Nutritional Support: The Panchayati Raj Department should provide additional nutritional support to active TB patients under the PMTBMBA scheme using the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Budget.

Strategic Partnerships: Strengthening collaborations with NGOs, corporates, and other stakeholders as Ni-kshay Mitras will help ensure a comprehensive approach to TB care, including nutrition and social support for patients.

Enhanced Screening: Departments overseeing congregate settings, residential institutions, industries, and other vulnerable areas will receive clear guidance to ensure saturation of TB screening and service delivery.

Addressing Challenges: Districts lagging behind are urged to take immediate corrective actions to address gaps and keep the campaign on track.