Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements across Bhubaneswar to ensure the smooth conduct of Durga Puja festivities at pandals in the city.

A total of 61 platoons of police force, three platoons of Central Armed Police Force, 20 platoons of Home Guards, and a Special Tactical Unit for anti-terror operations will be deployed. In addition, the HER (Shakti) teams will remain on alert to respond immediately to any incident concerning women’s safety, said S. Dev Datta Singh, Twin City Police Commissioner.

The city will host 193 pandals this year, of which 24 pandals have been decorated with gold and silver ornaments. To secure these high-value pandals, armed policemen will be deployed. CCTV cameras have been made mandatory at every pandal for round-the-clock monitoring, the police official said.

To handle traffic congestion, the police have drawn up a detailed plan. Vehicles parked illegally will be towed with the help of drones monitoring the movement, he said.

Ground-level checks are already underway to prevent illegal arms, enforcement violations, and drug trade, while steps are being taken to keep miscreants under check. Temporary control rooms have also been set up to manage any emergency situations, he added.