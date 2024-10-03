Bhubaneswar: Odisha has released its first-ever leopard census report, revealing that 696 leopards are currently present in the state. This independent count was conducted by the state's Forest Department.

According to a report published by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in February 2022, there were 568 leopards in Odisha during that year. In comparison, the leopard population in 2018 was recorded at 760.

Due to the difference in these numbers, the Forest Department decided to carry out its own census.

The recent leopard census was conducted through camera traps, with 284 cameras strategically placed in various forest areas. The population count was done by analyzing photographs, pugmarks, and other tracking methods.

The report provides crucial insights into the state's leopard population and is expected to guide future conservation efforts.