Bhubaneswar: With an aim to boost the healthcare sector, the state government will set up seven more nursing colleges in Odisha.

At present, the state has eight government nursing colleges and 21 ANM training centres.

The state Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved a proposal for framing the Odisha Nursing Education Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules-2025 for appointment of faculties in the government nursing colleges and ANM training centres.

The new nursing colleges will come up at medical colleges and hospitals under a centrally sponsored scheme, said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The Odisha Nursing Education Service Rules-2025 prescribes the method of recruitment to the base level posts including tutors and their promotions, Ahuja added.

“Framing of the Odisha Nursing Education Service Rules-2025 will lead to filling up of the vacant base level teaching posts, promotion of the eligible faculties to the next higher posts and strengthening nursing education in Odisha,” said the Chief Secretary.