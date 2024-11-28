Bhubaneswar: With the formation of the BJP government in Odisha, 7 new schemes have been launched and 21 existing schemes have been renamed so far in the state.

This was revealed by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the House today.

Replying to a question asked by BJD MLA Tusharkanti Behera seeking details on various schemes funded by the Centre and the state for people of Odisha, CM presented data showing the number of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, state schemes and renamed schemes functioning in the state for the year 2023-24 FY.

As per the data, the state government has launched 7 flagship programmes so far. The new schemes included:

1. Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya

2. Corpus Fund for Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)

3. Samrudha Krushaka Yojana

4. Subhadra Yojana

5. Madho Singh Haath Kharch

6. Odia Asmita Corpus Fund

7. Establishment of Paediatric Cancer Facilities

However, the government has changed the names of 21 existing schemes launched by the previous government.

Here's the list of renamed schemes:

Moreover, several schemes centrally-sponsored schemes are functioning in the state. The list is as follows: