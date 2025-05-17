Bhubaneswar: The Congress party has appointed new office-bearers for its Odisha unit.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed a new team of 30 office-bearers for Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

The Congress president has appointed seven vice presidents, 10 general secretaries, 12 secretaries and one treasurer for the OPCC.

Five-time MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, three-time legislator Ramesh Jena, two-time MLA CS Raazen Ekka, and former MLAs Santosh Singh Saluja, Debasis Patnaik and Lalatendu Mohapatra have been appointed as vice presidents of Congress party in Odisha.

MLAs Ashok Das, Mangu Khilla, Pabitra Saunta, Nilamadhab Hikaka and youth leader Syed Yashir Nawaz have been made general secretaries of OPCC.

Siddharth Swarup Dash has been appointed as the new treasurer of the Congress party in the state. The AICC has appointed Satyajeet Gomango and Santosh Pradhan as the chairman and co-chairman of social media department of the OPCC respectively.

The Congress president had dissolved all organizational committees of the OPCC soon after party’s poor performance in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha in 2024.

The party had appointed former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das as the president of OPCC a couple of months ago.

Here is the full list: