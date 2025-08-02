Balangir: As many as 70 students from a school in Tentulikhunti village under Muribahal block of Balangir district fell ill on Saturday after consuming a midday meal in which a lizard was later found.

According to reports, the students began complaining of uneasiness shortly after eating the meal. Neither the students nor the school authorities were initially aware of the reptile’s presence in the food. The lizard was discovered later by a school staff member.

Following the incident, the affected students were immediately rushed to the local hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable.

School authorities have assured stricter measures will be implemented to ensure such incidents do not happen again in the future.