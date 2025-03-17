Bhubaneswar: Over 20,000 missing person cases were registered in the State in the last eight months, of which 7,048 have been resolved, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly today.

Responding to a query by MLA Sofia Firdous regarding the total number of missing cases registered in the State since June 2024, how many have been solved and how many are pending, reasons for delay and challenges faced by authorities concerned, the CM informed the House that as many as 20,060 missing person cases have been registered between June 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025.

Of these, 7,048 people have been traced while 13,012 cases are still pending, he said. "The reasons for the delay in resolving pending cases abd challenges faced in tracing persons are enclosed as Annexure-A. The steps taken to deal with the challenges are enclosed as Annexure-B," the CM added.