Bhubaneswar: A total of 72 students have died by suicide in last five years in Odisha, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Assembly today.

Answering to a query asked by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous in Assembly about student suicides and causes behind these incidents, the CM informed the House that total 72 student suicide cases have been reported in government and private schools and colleges between 2020 and February 28, 2025.

He revealed the causes behind student suicides in the educational institutions.

The identified causes behind the incidents are mental pressure, harassment by accused, mental imbalance, denial of phone usage in school hostel, academic stress, misunderstanding with friends, domestic conflict, issues arising out of love affairs, depression related to examination and love affair, homesickness and parental restriction on visiting home and psychological problems.

The government is collecting information regarding measures taken or proposed to conduct mental health awareness programmes for students and train teaching staff to identify and support students showing signs of distress, the CM stated.