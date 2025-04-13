Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, is celebrating its 77th foundation day today.

Here are eight interesting and lesser-known facts about the city on this special occasion:

1. The foundation stone of Bhubaneswar was laid by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on April 13, 1948.

2. The city’s master plan was designed by German architect Otto Koenigsberger in 1948 for a population of just 40,000.

3. Bhubaneswar is one of the first four planned cities in India.

4. The city has a rich history that goes back over 3,000 years, starting from the time of the Mahamegha-bahana Chedi dynasty in the 2nd century BC, when Sisupalgarh was its capital.

5. The name ‘Bhubaneswar’ comes from ‘Tribhubaneswar’, meaning ‘Lord of the Three Worlds’, referring to Lord Shiva.

6. The city is also known by many other names, including Toshali, Kalinga Nagari, Nagar Kalinga, Ekamra Kanan, Ekamra Kshetra, and Mandira Malini Nagari.

7. Although it was originally planned for just 40,000 people, today Bhubaneswar is home to more than 14 lakh residents.

8. In 1948, Bhubaneswar replaced Cuttack as the capital of Odisha, just a year after India gained independence.