Bhubaneswar: At least eight workers were injured in a mishap at a steel plant in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

The accident took place at the steel melting shop of the Tata Steel Plant at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur around the noon.

The workers were working at the steel melting shop of the plant. Suddenly, an explosion took place at the shop, causing injuries to at least eight workers, including a woman.

The workers basically sustained burn injuries and were immediately rushed to a health facility of the steel plant.

On being informed, the police and officials of the local administration reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.