Bhubaneswar: Passengers travelling to Kolkata were stranded at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar in large numbers after their flights landed here due to bad weather.

As many as eight Kolkata-bound flights were diverted to Bhubaneswar due to thunderstorm activities in West Bengal last night.

The passengers were irked over 'non-availability' of food and water services at Bhubaneswar airport. Even after the weather conditions became normal, the passengers faced delay in reaching their destination.

As soon as the weather conditions improved in West Bengal, six flights took off from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata.

Till the last report came in, the passengers of two flights were waiting to board for their destination.

"I boarded a Spice Jet flight from Delhi to Kolkata at 9.50 pm on Saturday. At 12 am, the flight operator sent a message informing that flight will make a landing at Bhubaneswar airport. We landed at 12.30 am here. However, the Spice Jet's pilot did not help us and we had to sit inside the flight for two hours. At 1.30 am, the Bhubaneswar airport authorities assured us to provide accommodation and flight services here. Around 300 passengers were stranded here, but we received nothing from the operator nor from the airport authorities," one of the passengers expressed.

Clarifying over delay in flight services and inconveniences to passengers, BPIA authorities said that the passengers expressed anger due to long-hour wait to reach their destination.

"Total 8 flights operated by IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India Express landed here at Bhubaneswar airport after diversion due to thunderstorm last night. While six flights departed immediately after the weather condition improved there, the passengers of two flights operated by SpiceJet were halted here for long hours as SpiceJet does not operate at Bhubaneswar airport, neither it has its base here nor has technical staff," Director Prasanna Pradhan said.

"However, we had made all kinds of arrangements for the passengers. The hotels were booked for their stay. While a few passengers checked-in, some preferred to stay at the terminal. As the SpiceJet staff made delay in reaching here, the passengers had to wait for some more time," he clarified.