Sonepur: The Binika police today rescued 80 cattle from two trucks in Odisha's Sonepur district while the animals were being smuggled in the vehicles.

While one of the truck drivers managed to flee the scene, the other was apprehended by the police. Efforts were on by the cops to trace and nab the absconding driver and ascertain the possible involvement of others in the offence.

Acting on a tip-off about the animals being illegally transported in the vehicles from Sambalpur to West Bengal, the police chased and intercepted the two trucks near Sindol.

The rescued cattle were handed over to the authorities of Kamadhenu Goseba Ashram in Piteipali for safekeeping.