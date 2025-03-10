Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance has arrested 827 government employees in corruption cases over the past five years. This was informed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the State Legislative Assembly today while replying to a question by MLA Agasti Behera.

The reply further revealed that as many as 436 government employees were convicted in various corruption cases during the period.

Additionally, trial proceedings are ongoing in 1,131 cases, in which chargesheets have been filed by the Vigilance Department.

The arrested officials were from various districts of Odisha and served in departments such as Works, Panchayati Raj, Revenue, Rural Development, Home, Health & Family Welfare, School & Mass Education, and Higher Education.