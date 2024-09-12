Bhubaneswar: Flood-like situation in Malkangiri district following the recent heavy rain has affected 8,830 hectares of farmland. This was revealed in the damage assessment report submitted by the Malkangiri district administration to the Odisha Government.

Official sources said the report highlighted that Motu, Poteru, Girkanapali, Badili and MV 07 villages have been the worst affected. Crop and house damages were also reported in MV03, MPV16, Undrukonda and MV57 villages in the district.

As many as 576 houses were partially damaged whereas 21 houses were damaged completely.

Mentioning about the relief and rescue operation, the district administration report stated 854 polythene sheets were distributed among people in the flood affected villages.

In the district, 12 bridges were submerged during the flood-like situation.

The report stated 1,500 household electricity consumers are still living in darkness due to disruption in power supply.

The Government deputed DG, Fire Services and Home Guards, Sudhansu Sarangi, SSEPD Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi and DIG Southern Division Charan Meena Malkangiri to supervise and assist the district administration in disaster management.