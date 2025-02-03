Bhubaneswar: Successful entrepreneurs as well as brands of Odisha can also be considered as an aspect of Odia Asmita (pride), opined Sambad Group Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik today at the 8th Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards 2025.

“There were a lot of discussions and debates regarding Odia Asmita during the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha in 2024. In this context, I would like to say that successful entrepreneurs and brands of Odisha also symbolise Odia Asmita,” said Patnaik on the sidelines of the annual event held at a city-based hotel in the capital city here.

Patnaik congratulated the Odia entrepreneurs who have made the state as well as the country proud with their achievements in various sectors.

On the occasion, Patnaik urged the corporate houses, having presence in Odisha, to appoint Odia professionals as their top officials.

“We have many talented professionals in Odisha. Most of these people are either working in big cities in India or abroad. If given a chance, these professionals can also manage the affairs of all big companies operating in the state,” expressed Patnaik.

The Sambad Group Chairman also urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who graced the occasion as chief guest, to introduce the necessary measures for improving the quality of school education in the state.

“Now, people are choosing private schools and English medium schools over state-run schools for their children’s education. Many government schools in the state are suffering from infrastructural deficiency including shortage of teachers. The government should take steps to strengthen Odia medium schools and reverse the trend,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik expressed happiness over the election of Majhi, a tribal leader from Keonjhar district, as the Chief Minister of Odisha in last year’s Assembly polls in the state.

“My native district Keonjhar is well-known across the globe for its mineral resources. But, the district is yet to get its share in terms of economic development. I am extremely happy that a leader from Keonjhar has been elected as the Chief Minister. I sincerely hope that Keonjhar will get its dues during the tenure of Majhi,” Patnaik said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sambad and Kanak News Editor Tanaya Patnaik highlighted the importance of sustainable development to fight the menace of climate change.

“We cannot think of economic development without safeguarding our environment. The Sambad Group has launched the Punascha Pruthibi campaign to create awareness on global warming and climate change,” she said.

Sambad Group Managing Director Monica Nayyar Patnaik spoke about the initiatives introduced by the Centre as well as Odisha government for industrial growth.

“The Odisha government has received investment proposals worth over Rs 16 lakh crore during Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025. The Centre has allocated sizable amount in the Union Budget-2025 for promoting start-ups. This will lead to entrepreneurial boom in the country,” she said.

Altogether 17 business houses of Odisha were felicitated with the Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards-2025 in five categories.