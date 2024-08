Bhubaneswar: As many as 91 former bureaucrats are under the scanner for doubtful integrity, informed Odisha Panchayatiraj & Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik.

Replying to a query asked by Salipur MLA Prasanta Behera during the Monsoon session of the Assembly today, the Minister said that the government is considering taking disciplinary action against 91 former Block Development Officers (BDOs).

Here's the list of former BDOs who are under scrutiny: