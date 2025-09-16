Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday inaugurated 913 newly constructed Anganwadi Centres across all 30 districts of the state.

Among the districts, Kalahandi recorded the highest number with 90 new centres. Other major additions include 77 in Balasore, 72 in Ganjam, 68 in Puri, 61 in Khordha, and 56 in Nayagarh.

The district-wise distribution of new Anganwadi Centres is as follows: Angul (35), Balasore (77), Bargarh (44), Bhadrak (34), Balangir (23), Boudh (11), Cuttack (26), Deogarh (5), Dhenkanal (18), Gajapati (14), Ganjam (72), Jagatsinghpur (37), Jajpur (19), Jharsuguda (18), Kalahandi (90), Kandhamal (22), Kendrapara (17), Keonjhar (18), Khordha (61), Koraput (34), Malkangiri (8), Mayurbhanj (7), Nabarangpur (26), Nayagarh (56), Nuapada (10), Puri (68), Rayagada (18), Sambalpur (12), Sonepur (16), and Sundargarh (17).