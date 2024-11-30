Bhubaneswar: After a review meeting on the Bhubaneswar Metro project, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said the first phase work will be completed by December 2027. In the first phase, metro trains will run for 26 kms distance.

Sarangi stated there will be 20 stations in the first phase. Out of them, three stations will be located in Ekamara, four stations in Central Bhubaneswar and 10 stations in North Bhubaneswar. She added three stations will be set up in Cuttack. All the stations will showcase the Odisha’s rich culture and heritage.

As many as 13 trains will run in the first phase and each train will have three coaches. Every day, 95,000 people are expected to travel in the metro, added Sarangi.

The detailed project report was approved by the Odisha Government in November 2023. The project is estimated to be ₹6,256 Cr.

It was revealed in the meeting, since November 2023, ₹460 Crore have been spent. The State Government have given ₹250 Crore in October. It will allocate ₹350 Crore by March 23, 2025.

The State Government has been proposed to allocate ₹1,750 Crore in 2025-26 financial year. The project is being executed jointly by the BMRC, State Government and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Sarangi stated 92 acres have been acquired for the first phase metro project. Of them, possession of 15 acres is yet to be taken.

A total of 40 acres have been acquired in Malipada where metro office and metro work are being carried out, she informed.

“The State government will fully fund the project. Whether the Central government will fund for the next phase of metro project will be known later,” the Bhubaneswar MP stated.