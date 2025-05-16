Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance has arrested Asit Kumar Patra, Additional Block Development Officer (ABDO) of Dharmasala Block in Jajpur district, on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The arrest came after vigilance officials conducted multiple searches on Patra’s properties and unearthed assets whose value far exceeded his lawful earnings. The recovered assets include three multi-storeyed buildings, one flat in Cuttack, a shopping complex, five high-value plots, approximately 700 grams of gold ornaments, bank deposits of around ₹65 lakh, and ₹1.85 lakh in cash.

Officials stated that Patra failed to satisfactorily account for the wealth in his possession.

Following the seizure and preliminary investigation, Patra was arrested and is set to be produced before the court today.

A case has been registered against him at the Cuttack Vigilance Police Station. The investigation is currently underway.