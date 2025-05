Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has accepted the resignation of Abhay from the post of Chairman of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), an official order said.

The State Government has also appointed Sudhakar Burgi, a retired IAS officer and a member of the OSSC, as the new chairman of the commission.

Burgi has been allowed to act as the Chairman of the OSSC in addition to his own duties until further orders.