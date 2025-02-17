Kathmandu/Bhubaneswar: Condemning the alleged negligence of KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), Bhubaneswar in handling the situation arose following the death of Prakriti Lamsal, one Nepali girl student, the Nepal Students’ Union (NSU), Kathmandu demanded a fair probe into the death case and action against the persons responsible.

Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year student of KIIT from Butwal, Nepal reportedly died by suicide on Sunday evening.

The students’ union Nepal alleged the KIIT University did not take action against the perpetrator, who is stated to be Praktriti’s male friend from the same batch. She earlier lodged an official complaint before the International Relations Office at KIIT University against the male friend, Advik Srivastava for abusing her on different occasions.

NSU attributed the KIIT University’s failure to take action on basis of the complaint as the reason behind the death of Praktriti.

It further stated, “When Nepali students at KIIT protested the injustice and demanded accountability, the university responded not with support, but with suppression. Instead of addressing the root cause of the problem and ensuring justice for Prakriti, KIIT authorities ordered Nepali students to evacuate the hostel, demonstrating a shocking lack of empathy and responsibility.”

The students’ union also demanded immediate legal action against the accused student and responsible university officials for negligence and failure to act upon the complaint.

The students’ body demanded protection and safety for Nepali students at KIIT and other institutions in India. Also they sought a formal apology from KIIT’s administration.

More than 800 Nepali students are studying at the KIIT University.

They urged the Government of Nepal, the Nepali Embassy in India and international human organisations to intervene for ensuring justice.

Meanwhile, the KIIT University Registrar's office issued a notice directing all Nepali students to vacate the campus.

“The university is closed sine die for all international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately on 17th February, 2025,” the notice read.