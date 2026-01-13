Kendrapara: A mother and her son were seriously injured after acid was allegedly thrown on them over past enmity at Bachhara village under Pattamundai police limits in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place when a mason had arrived at the house of Rabindra Sahu to carry out construction work. During this time, Rabindra reportedly had an argument with his neighbour, Bijay Sahu, over the construction of the house. The verbal altercation soon escalated.

Acid Thrown, Sword Attack Attempted

In a fit of rage, Bijay Sahu allegedly threw acid at Rabindra Sahu. He also attempted to attack him with a sword. Rabindra and his mother suffered severe burn injuries due to the acid attack and raised an alarm by screaming in pain.

Hearing their cries, villagers rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the injured mother-son duo to the Pattamundai Sub-Divisional Hospital. Due to the seriousness of their condition, they were later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.

Police Action Underway

Police have detained the accused and are questioning him in connection with the incident. An investigation is underway to ascertain further details and confirm the sequence of events leading to the attack.

The incident has caused panic and tension in the village, with locals demanding strict action against the accused. Further investigation is in progress.