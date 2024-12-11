Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken action against five jewellery shops in the state in the last two years for selling sub-standard gold to customers.

This was revealed by Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra in the Legislative Assembly today while he was replying to a question by MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Balabantaray.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) detected the selling of sub-standard gold in the shops and took action against them.

As per the minister's reply, a case has been registered against Ambika Jewellers, Pancha Mukhi Chhak, Kuchinda, Sambalpur while the matter is currently sub-judice in the Court of SDJM, Kuchinda, Sambalpur.

Similarly, license of four sops-- Rajashree Jewellers, Kujang, Jagatsinghpur; Suna ebang Chandi, Grand Road, Puri; Alankar Jewellers, Sambalpur; and Radhakant Jewellers, Barapali, Bargarh-- have been cancelled.

In the reply, the minister also mentioned about the steps taken by the Odisha government to curb the exploitation of the consumers.

As many as 72 laboratories across the state are actively inspecting the weighing devices used in jewellery shops under the supervision of assistant controllers and inspectors. Electronic weighing machines and measuring instruments used in jewellery shops are regularly inspected and certified, the minister said.

District-level legal metrology officers and inspectors are conducting regular and surprise raids on jewellery shops. Violators are subjected to legal action, and fines are imposed where necessary. A proposal is in place to form a state-level task force to carry out raids against irregularities in measurements and weights, the minister added.