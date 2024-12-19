Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly injuring BJP's Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on the Parliament premises.

The CM termed the actions of Rahul Gandhi as unacceptable and an insult to the sacred house of democracy.

"Due to the irresponsible and objectionable behaviour of Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, our senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP from Balasore, Pratap Chandra Sarangi got injured. Such actions of Rahul Gandhi are not only unacceptable but it is also an insult to the sacred house of democracy," Majhi posted on social media platform 'X'.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of Sarangi.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of Pratap Chandra Sarangi and strongly condemn such acts in Parliament. This type of violence has no place in a democracy," the CM added.

Notably, Sarangi sustained injuries on the Parliament premises as Rahul Gandhi allegedly pushed another MP onto him.

"I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP, who then fell onto me, causing me to fall as well," said Sarangi.

However, Rahul Gandhi rejected the allegation saying that the BJP MP blocked the Parliament gate and even pushed the Congress leader.

Worth mentioning, the Parliament premises today saw intense political drama, with the BJP and Congress staging separate protests against each other over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar in the House.

BJP MPs protested, accusing Congress of misleading the public, while Congress demanded the resignation of the Union Home Minister.