Cuttack: Popular Ollywood actor Buddhaditya Mohanty was discharged from a private hospital in Cuttack today after an eight-day treatment for lung infection.

Mohanty was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of chest pain. Following medical examinations, doctors diagnosed him with a lung infection and placed him under the care of the Pulmonary Medicine Department.

The actor responded well to treatment and showed significant improvement, leading to his discharge.

Doctors have advised Mohanty to take adequate rest and continue prescribed medications to ensure a full recovery.

Buddhaditya, known for his performances in Odia films and television, has a wide fan base across the state.