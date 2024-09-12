Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Manoj Mishra has lodged a police complaint over distasteful remarks by some YouTube and web channels following his second marriage recently.

The actor along with his second wife Mamata Nanda lodged a complaint with the Cyber police in the capital city here.

In his complaint, the actor alleged that some YouTube as well as web channels and social media users have made certain objectionable and indecent remarks following his second marriage with Mamata, a TV actress.

Manoj claimed that some people are making distasteful comments about him and his wife on social media including Facebook and YouTube.

The actor urged the Cyber police to take appropriate action on the issue.

Notably, the actor had joined the Congress party ahead of this year’s simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.

He unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Balangir constituency in a Congress ticket.