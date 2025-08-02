Bhubaneswar: Popular Ollywood actor and Digapahandi MLA Sidhant Mohapatra’s mother Kanak Mohapatra breathed her last today.

Kanak Mohapatra was a doctor by profession. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several other dignitaries visited the Digapahandi legislator’s residence in the capital city here to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

Sidhant (59) rose to fame for his stellar performance in movies like Sradhanjali, Pathara Khasuchi Bada Deulu, Bhai Hela Bhagari, Lakhe Siva Puji Paichhi Pua, Suna Panjuri, Kula Nandan and Suhaga Sindura.

He had joined Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and got elected to Lok Sabha from Berhampur constituency twice in 2009 and 2014.

Sidhant later shifted his allegiance to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Digapahandi constituency in Ganjam district in 2024.