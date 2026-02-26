Bhubaneswar: A court in Odisha’s Cuttack city today pronounced its verdict in a case pertaining to the death of tele actress Lakshmipriya Behera alias Nikita in 2019.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Cuttack, awarded life imprisonment to Nikita’s actor husband Lipan Sahu after convicting him in the case. However, Lipan’s parents were acquitted by the court, reports said.

As per the case records, Nikita had tied the nuptial knot with Lipan in September 2017.

Nikita (32) suffered severe head injuries after she fell off the roof of her house in Mahanadi Vihar area of the Silver City in January 2019.

The tele actress succumbed to her injuries while being treated at a private hospital in CDA area on January 5, 2019.

The Chauliaganj police had registered a case under Sections 302, 498 (A), 306 and 34 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint lodged by her father Sanatan Behera and launched a probe.

The cops later arrested Lipan on charges of attacking and pushing Nikita to death over marital dispute.

The actress had acted in several TV serial ‘ACP Nikita’ and a few Odia movies including ‘Tu Mo Akhira Tara’, ‘Chori Chori Mana Chori’ and ‘Mathare Dei Pata Odhani’.