Bhubaneswar: Family members of album actress Ruksana Bano, who died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment, have alleged that she was poisoned while shooting in Balangir around 20 days prior to her death.

Ruksana’s mother and sister today lodged an FIR against singer Ruku Suna and four others at Bhawanipatna town police station in Kalahandi district.

In their complaint, Ruksana’s family members alleged that singer Ruku Suna and some others had hatched a conspiracy to kill the actress.

They urged the police to register a case and take appropriate action in this regard.

Ruksana’s family claimed that she had gone to Balangir to shoot an album around 20 days prior to her death. The actress fell ill after drinking some fruit juice during the shooting, they alleged.

The actress’ family members alleged that poison was mixed with the fruit juice.

Ruksana had been admitted to a hospital at Bhawanipatna on August 27. She was later referred to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir.

Subsequently, the actress was taken to a private hospital in Bargarh as her condition deteriorated. Finally, she was brought to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as there was no improvement in her health condition.

Ruksana died while being treated for scrub typhus at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on September 18.