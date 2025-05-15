Jajpur: An Additional Block Development Officer (BDO) in Jajpur district fell in the net of Odisha Vigilance for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his know sources of income.

Asit Kumar Patra, the Additional BDO at Dharmasala block, was found in possession of disproportionate assets (DA) including 3 multi storeyed buildings, 1 flat, 1 shopping complex, 5 high-value plots, 200 gm gold ornaments, deposits of over Rs 65 lakh, cash of Rs 1.85 lakh so far.

During house searches, following assets have been unearthed so far:

1. One four storeyed building with area approx. 6000 Sqft located at Chorda near Kanheipur, Jajpur Road, PS-Jajpur Road, Dist-Jajpur.

2. One 2-BHK Flat No.404(A) with area approx 1000 Sqft at 4th floor in Metro Avenue Apartment, Chauliaganj, Cuttack.

3. One newly constructed double storeyed building with area approx. 4000 Sqft at Jajpur road in the year 2023-24.

4. One triple storeyed building with area approx. 2000 Sqft at his native village Garadeswar near Sundarimuhan, PS/Dist. Jajpur.

5. One shopping complex recently constructed comprising 2 rooms with total area 300 Sqft at Jajpur road.



6. 5 nos. of high value plots including 4 plots in posh area of Jajpur road and 1 in Danagadi town. Details as under:

i) A piece of land vide plot No.116, Khata No.162/83 to an extent of area Ac. 0.06 dcml. at Mauza-Chorda, Jajpur road.

ii) A piece of land vide plot No.125/1497, Khata No.162 to an extent of area Ac. 0.10 dcml. at Mauza-Chorda, Jajpur road.

iii) A piece of land vide plot No.105/587, Khata No.102 to an extent of area Ac. 0.20 dcml. at Mauza-Dhuligarh, Danagadi, Dist-Jajpur.

iv) A piece of land vide plot No.665/1154, Khata No.270/115 to an extent of area Ac. 0.08 dcml. at Mauza-Nayagarh, Jajpur road.

v) A piece of land vide plot No.665/1154, Khata No.270/115 to an extent of area Ac. 0.02 dcml. at Mauza- Nayagarh, Jajpur road.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/flat/ shopping complex/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

7. Gold ornaments 200 gms.

8. Cash of Rs.1,85,000/-

9. Bank deposits over Rs.65 lakhs. Other deposits are being ascertained.

10. 2 two wheelers.

Odisha Vigilance led by 8 DSPs, 9 Inspectors and other supporting staff conducted simultaneous searches at different places in Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar today on allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets (DA) by Asit Kumar Patra.

Till the last report came in, the searches were underway.