Berhampur: Additional Superintendent of Police of Bhanjanagar, Ranjan Kumar Dey, and his family members sustained injuries as a car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Saluapalli under Bhanjanagar police limits in Odisha's Ganjam district, late last night.

The vehicle lost control and overturned, injuring the officer, his wife Sujata Dey, mother-in-law Sabita Rout, and the driver, Krishna Patra. The accident occurred when they were returning to Bhanjanagar from Balasore in the ill-fated car.

According to reports, dense fog near Saluapalli caused poor visibility, leading to the driver briefly losing focus. The car veered off the road, hit a tree, collided with a nearby shop, and overturned.

Locals immediately rescued the victims and sent them to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here as their condition deteriorated.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.