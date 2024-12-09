Bhubaneswar: The Aditya Group celebrated its 21st foundation day, “ATHYULAM,” today on the premise of Highway Honda here.

Attending the programme, the Group’s Chairman Padma Charan Patra said, “As a major player in the automobile industry, our Group proudly represents the market through our pioneering dealerships for top brands, including Highway Honda, Aditya Motors (Mahindra), and Aditya Hyundai, in addition to our ventures in petroleum dealerships and leasing. Our customer-centric approach is ingrained in our DNA, driving us to excel year after year.”

Different CSR activities were also organised on occasion of the Group’s foundation day celebration.

A Blood Donation Camp across all locations with the noble objective of “DONATE BLOOD, SAVE LIFE,” in partnership with the Central Red Cross Society was held. An impressive 357 units of blood were collected during the camp. Besides, essential needs for 608 children across 11 orphanages and ashrams were also provided.

To promote sustainability, the Group hosted a walkathon for raising awareness about “Road Safety”. Approximately 400 enthusiastic volunteers participated in the walkathon.

Also, health and eye check-up camps were organised for staff across locations, ensuring routine check-ups and diagnostics.

Fostering an employee-friendly atmosphere, the Group organised corporate sports and games, where winners were honoured with trophies and awards by Managing Director, Aditya Patra.

Vice Presidents Rajiv Panda (Aditya Hyundai), Manoj Kumar Rath (Aditya Motors), and Ajit Kumar Acharya (Highway Honda) expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chairman, Managing Director, and volunteers for making the day a success.