Bhubaneswar: Train services were affected on Saturday after members of the Adivasi Kudmi Samaj staged protests at multiple locations under South Eastern Railway, leading to diversion of three trains originating from Odisha, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed.

The following trains scheduled on 20 September 2025 were diverted:

18309 Sambalpur–Jammu Tawi Express via Ib, Bilaspur, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj

15027 Sambalpur–Gorakhpur Express via Ib, Bilaspur, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya

20817 Bhubaneswar–New Delhi Express via Ib, Bilaspur, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj

Meanwhile, three trains will remain cancelled due to the tribal agitation.

02832 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special, JCO on 19.09.2025, will run up to Hatia. The services between Hatia and Dhandad will remain cancelled.

02831 Dhanbad – Bhubaneswar Special, JCO on 20.09.205 will originate from Hatia. The services between Dhanbad and Hatia will remain cancelled.

02832 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special, JCO on 20.09.2025 will remain cancelled.

ECoR has advised passengers to check the latest updates before travel to avoid inconvenience.

Note: JCO - Journey Commencing Date