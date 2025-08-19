Bhubaneswar: The World Skill Center, Odisha’s premier skill development institution under the Skilled-In-Odisha vision, has announced the opening of online applications for its September 2025 session. The last date to apply is September 1, 2025, and eligible candidates will be selected through an online entrance test.

The World Skill Center offers seven advanced one-year diploma programs across two departments: the School of Engineering and the School of Services. Courses under the School of Engineering include Precision Engineering, Mechatronics, Electrical Technology, Mechanical and Electrical Services, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, and Vertical Transportation. The School of Services offers a market-oriented program in Beauty and Wellness.

Candidates with a two-year ITI or three-year Diploma can apply for courses under the School of Engineering and candidates with Plus II or ITI in related trade or diploma in any discipline are eligible to apply for course under School of Engineering. WSC’s training, delivered in collaboration with ITEES Singapore, emphasises global-standard pedagogy, hands-on learning, and industry-aligned curriculum.

Students are also trained in life and employability skills including communication, personality development, and digital literacy. The center offers hostel facilities, uniforms, logistics support, and placement assistance with national and international companies.

Students of various industrial training institutions join the World Skill Center with an aspiration for a bright career. This world-class training infrastructure developed on a finishing school model helps polish skills of the youth to make them industry ready. Additionally, the students are provided placement assistance so they get opportunity to join renowned national and international companies.

Candidates can directly apply online through the website www.worldskillcenter.org. For more information on the application process, candidates have been advised to contact the toll-free number 1800 266 6002, the World Skill Center informed.