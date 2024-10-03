Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police today busted an adulterated ghee manufacturing unit in Cuttack city.

During searches at the manufacturing unit in Jagatpur Industrial Area, the police unearthed a large amount of adulterated ghee and raw materials and seized it. Logos and packaging machines have also been seized.

The police detained five persons who were working at the unit for further questioning.

A senior police official said preliminary investigation shows the manufacturing unit was in operation for past one year in Jagatpur Industrial Area. The police have sealed the unit and further probe has been launched, the police official added.

Health official of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation Dr. Satyabrata Mohapatra said adulterated ghee, which is not fit for consumption, was being manufactured at this unit. Further inquiry will be launched and accordingly, action will be taken, the Health official added.