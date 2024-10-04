Jagatsinghpur: Amid Tirupati laddu row, officials inspected premises at the Maa Sarala Temple in Jagatsinghpur district following allegation of use of adulterated ghee for rituals of deity.

Based on an allegation brought by the chief priest of the temple, a 4-member team led by Jagatsinghpur food inspector today conducted searches at the storeroom of the famous Shakta shrine, collected the samples of ghee provided by OMFED, and sent for quality check.

With the beginning of the festive season and Durga Puja, thousands of devotees from across the state have started visiting Maa Sarala Temple, one of the famous Shakta shrines of Odisha. During the time, the temple priest leveled a serious allegation about ghee being used for rituals of the deity and preparation of prasad.

As per the allegation, the ghee procured by the temple administration from the OMFED is poor and sub-standard.

The servitors at the storeroom of the temple as well as devotees also objected to the ghee that releases an unpleasant odor.

On the other hand, the temple administration has fixed the ticket price of Rs 100 per 'Manda Bhoga' during Durga Puja.

During the period, the devotees visiting from far places to the temple may express a strong resentment if the prasad is prepared from the 'rancid' ghee, said the chief priest.