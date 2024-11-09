Paralakhemundi: Shockwaves were sent in Paralakhemundi town in Gajapati district after the news of acid attack on an Advocate in his house spread.

This afternoon, at around 4:30 pm, two miscreants knocked the door of Advocate T. Rama Rao's house at Jangam Sahi in the town. As soon as Rao opened the door, the miscreants threw acid on him. They then fled the spot in a two-wheeler.

Hearing the scream for help, Rao’s neighbours rushed to the spot and rushed him to the Paralakhemundi hospital in critical condition. Doctors referred him, and as per the last report, the Advocate was being shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Rao could not recognise the face of the miscreants as they were wearing helmets.

His family members were away from the house when the incident occurred.

The police reached the spot and started probe. Official sources said they are investigating into all the possible angles including the past rivalry.