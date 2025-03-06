Cuttack: In view of the upcoming summer heat, the Odisha State Bar Council passed a resolution exempting advocates from wearing black coats in subordinate courts. However, those appearing before the Supreme Court and High Courts will still be required to wear their gowns.

The resolution, approved today, will be effective from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025.

Per the Bar Council’s directive, Advocates may appear in court wearing a white shirt paired with black, white-striped, or gray pant, along with a black tie band, and collar.

According to Rule III of Chapter IV of Part VI of the Bar Council of India Rules, wearing an Advocate’s gown is optional, except when appearing in the Supreme Court or High Courts. Additionally, under Rule IV, wearing a black coat is not mandatory in subordinate courts during summer, except in the Supreme Court and High Courts.