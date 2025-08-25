Bhubaneswar: Passengers at Bhubaneswar Airport can now enjoy food and beverages at affordable prices with the opening of Udan Yatri Cafe. Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the cafe today, highlighting it as part of the central government’s initiative to make air travel more passenger-friendly.

The cafe will offer tea, coffee and a variety of snacks at subsidised rates. This concept was first launched in Kolkata last year, followed by Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune. With today’s inauguration, Bhubaneswar becomes the latest addition. The government plans to open such cafes in 10 to 15 major airports across India within the next year.

Speaking on future infrastructure plans, the minister said that the proposed Terminal-3 at Bhubaneswar Airport is in the planning stage. Given the rising passenger load, the new terminal will be developed as soon as possible.

Naidu also pointed out that Odisha has around 20 airstrips, where new airports may come up if land is made available and the state government extends support.

On the much-awaited Puri airport project, he said that site clearance has already been granted, and construction will be undertaken by the state government.

“With Lord Jagannath’s blessings, we hope the Puri airport will become a reality soon,” the minister added.

Prices at Udan Yatri Cafe: