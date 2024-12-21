Bhubaneswar: The prevailing inclement weather has forced the civic authorities in Odisha’s Cuttack city to postpone the ‘Patha Utsav’, which was scheduled to be held on December 22 (Sunday).

“Patha Utsav-Cuttack has been postponed due to bad weather forecast,” said the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in a Twitter (X) post today.

The CMC had earlier announced to hold Patha Utsav, a street festival, on December 22 (tomorrow) to celebrate the spirit of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD), scheduled to be held in the capital city here from January 8 to 10 next year.

The street festival was supposed to be held on a stretch from Barabati fort gate to the Museum of Justice in the Silver City from 7.30 am to 10.30 am on Sunday.

A host of events including cultural programmes, taekwondo, drawing, rangoli, skating, zumba, sand art, painting, wrestling and yoga were supposed to be the main attraction of the street festival.

Earlier, the civic authorities in the capital city here have postponed the Patha Utsav-Bhubaneswar, which was scheduled to be held on December 22, due to the depression-induced rain in the state.

The street festival was supposed to be held at Master Canteen Square on Sunday.

“The next date and venue for Patha Utsav will be announced very soon,” said the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).