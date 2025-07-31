Kendrapara: Amid the ongoing flood crisis triggered by the swelling Brahmani river, two doctors have become a symbol of dedication and courage after they braved waist-deep water to rescue a pregnant woman in Rajnagar block of Odisha's Kendrapara district.

The flood has severely affected around 20,000 people in four panchayats under Rajnagar block, with many areas still cut off from road access. However, in a remarkable act of service, two doctors ensured that emergency healthcare reached a woman in labour despite all odds.

The incident took place in Chakibanka village under Bandhapada panchayat, where Sanghamitra, wife of Prasanna Kumar Rout, experienced labour pain early Wednesday morning. Her family immediately contacted the Rajnagar Community health Centre for help.

Upon receiving the call, Dr Rashmiranjan Mohanty and Dr Manoranjan Nath set out around 11 AM towards the village. However, due to the lack of boats, the two doctors had to trek nearly one kilometre and wade through floodwaters that were at least three feet deep in an area feared to have crocodiles.

Wearing traditional gamucha around their waists and holding sticks for safety, the doctors managed to reach the woman’s house. With help from locals and family members, they placed the pregnant woman on a trolley and brought her back to the nearby Adhajodi area, where an ambulance was stationed.

From there, she was taken to the Rajnagar Community Health Centre and later shifted to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital. Her condition is reported to be stable.

The selfless act by Dr Mohanty and Dr Nath has drawn wide praise from locals, who hailed their courage and commitment.