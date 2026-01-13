Bhubaneswar: Despite restrictions on kite flying in Bhubaneswar ahead of Makar Sankranti on Wednesday, a youth sustained critical injuries after coming in contact with a manja (kite) thread on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the injured youth, identified as Kamala Kanta of the Kalpana area, was travelling on his two-wheeler on the Pokhariput railway overbridge when his throat got entangled in a kite thread. He suffered severe injuries to his throat, and his fingers were also injured while attempting to remove the thread.

Kamala Kanta’s friends, who were travelling on another two-wheeler, immediately rushed to his aid. He was initially admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to the seriousness of his condition. Doctors said his condition remains critical.

Despite raids conducted by the Commissionerate Police at various locations in the city, some unscrupulous traders are reportedly continuing to hoard banned manja kite thread and illegally supply it to the market.