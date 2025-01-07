Bhubaneswar: In a major leap towards enhancing urban mobility and promoting sustainable transportation in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the State’s first-ever Double-Decker bus service, along with the launch of the Hop-On Hop-Off buses and Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration E-Bus services at the Mo Bus Depot in Gadakana, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

This marks a significant milestone in the State’s efforts to build a cleaner, greener, and more efficient urban mobility infrastructure, as part of the state’s ‘Viksit Odisha’ vision for a sustainable future. These initiatives will provide better connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions.

A total of five Double-Decker, ten Hop-On Hop-Off and 25 SJTA e-Bus will ply in the Capital Region. The Double-Decker buses will operate in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack and Khordha, offering a unique experience to the residents and visitors of these cities.

Official sources said the Hop-On Hop-Off buses will cover key tourist destinations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, offering a convenient and flexible mode of travel for tourists. This service is designed to allow visitors to explore the city at their own pace while experiencing its rich cultural and historical heritage.

Additionally, the SJTA e-Buses will operate inside Puri and ply to Bhubaneswar facilitating smoother and greener travel for pilgrims, tourists, and residents. SJTA buses are equipped with ramps to accommodate passengers using wheelchairs. Two individuals with wheelchairs were among the first passengers, and the Chief Minister personally handed them the first two tickets for the bus and onboarded them.

The Double Decker Bus Service will operate as an express service with fares ranging from a minimum of ₹30 to a maximum of ₹170.

The Hop On Hop Off (HOHO) Bus Service will offer a one-day pass priced at ₹200, allowing unlimited travel on any route within the HOHO network. As part of an introductory offer, the ₹50 card fee will be waived until January 31st, 2025.

Later, the Chief Minister along with Cabinet Ministers travelled in Double-Decker bus to Janata Maidan. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Minister, Housing & Urban Development Department handed over the first ticket of the bus to the Chief Minister.

Minister of School and Mass Education Nityananda Gonda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, MLA Babu Singh, MLA Prasanta Jagdev, DC-cum-ACS Anu Garg, Principal Secy H&UD Usha Padhee, CRUT MD N. Thirumala Nayak, Transport Commissioner Amitav Thakur and other dignitaries were present.