Bhubaneswar: The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the Odisha government today gave its approval to eight mega industrial projects worth Rs 32,736 crore.

The HLCA led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the projects at its 39th meeting in the capital city here. The state government approved the projects ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29.

The projects, spanning across sectors such as Chemicals, Green energy equipment, Ship building & repair and steel, are expected to create employment opportunities for 18,688 people, said the state government in a statement.

The eight industrial projects will come up in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Sambalpur and Bhadrak districts of Odisha, it added.

Kshoma Green Energy Technologies Ltd has expressed its interest to set up a manufacturing facility of solar modules and photovoltaic cells in Khurda with an investment of Rs 6,948 crore. The project has the potential to create 2,898 jobs.

Dhunseri Ventures Limited got the state government’s approval to establish a manufacturing facility of polycarbonate in Jagatsinghpur district with an investment of Rs 6,250 crore. The project is expected to create jobs for 1,900 people.

Similarly, the state government has allowed United Petro Shipping Pte Limited to open its ship building, ship repair and integrated offshore facilities in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 5,637 crore. The project is likely to generate jobs for 1,690 people.

UPL Ltd has received the state government’s nod to establish a plant to produce phosphorus derivatives and Green H2 based fuel in Ganjam district by spending Rs 4,101 crore. Once implemented, the project will create 4,100 jobs.

According to the state government, DCM Shriram Ltd will set up a mega chemical complex with 7,15,100 MT capacity in Ganjam district. The Rs 5,200-crore project will create employment opportunities for 2,000 people.

The government gave its approval to Hindalco Industries Limited to set up its electro deposited copper foil unit for manufacturing of anodes for lithium EV battery in Sambalpur with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. The project has the potential to create 1,500 jobs in the state.

FS Green Energies Pvt Ltd has been permitted to set up solar cell, aluminum frame and solar panel manufacturing unit in Ganjam district. The Rs 1,500-crore project is expected to create jobs for around 4,000 people.

Similarly, the government has approved the proposal of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited to set up its stainless-steel round bar manufacturing unit in Bhadrak district with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. The project is expected to create 600 jobs in the state.