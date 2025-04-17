Rayagada: In a heartening example of personal initiative and community spirit, a young man from Odisha’s Rayagada district has repaired a 3-km road to his remote village at his own expense, just ahead of his wedding.

Dhiren Kadarka, a resident of Jambugada village under Kankubadi panchayat in Bishamakatak block, took it upon himself to make the road motorable before his wedding on April 16. The village, home to over 60 families and located around 11 km from Bishamakatak town, lacked a proper road, severely affecting connectivity and transportation for years.

Although a mud road was laid under the MGNREGA scheme long ago, it had deteriorated due to lack of maintenance. Villagers had repeatedly appealed to the authorities for an all-weather road connecting the village to the Kiribiri junction on the Gunupur–Bishamakatak road, but their demands were met only with hollow promises.

With no concrete response from either the panchayat or block administration, Dhiren, a tribal youth, decided to take the matter into his own hands. Using a JCB machine, he levelled and compacted the 3-km stretch over the course of a week, spending more than a lakh rupees. However, he refused to disclose the exact cost.

He has arranged a post-wedding feast in the village on April 18 and wants to ensure that guests and supplies can reach the village comfortably.

Before Dhiren’s effort, the road was in such poor condition that not even bicycles or motorcycles could pass easily, let alone ambulances or cars. Now, for the first time, four-wheelers can reach the village, marking a significant improvement in accessibility.

Dhiren’s action has earned him widespread admiration from villagers, who praised his commitment and generosity. On Wednesday, he travelled to Rayagada by bus from Jambugada for his wedding ceremony.

Bishamakatak Cluster Development Officer Sibaprasad Pattnaik said steps will be taken in the coming days to further upgrade the road and address the village’s infrastructure needs.