Bhubaneswar: To ensure timely attendance of employees at Odisha Government offices, the State will soon install AI-enabled cameras at workplaces.

During a secretary-level meeting today, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja directed officials to install such cameras at all government workplaces at the district level. In the first phase, the cameras will be set up at Kharavela Bhawan and Lok Seva Bhawan.

Emphasising a ten-point agenda, Ahuja said a new mechanism will be introduced to ensure that officials attend offices on time.

Non-performing employees will be closely monitored, and their performance will be reviewed frequently. If poor performance persists, they will be considered for early retirement.

He further instructed Secretaries to promptly respond to notes from the Chief Minister’s Office and take necessary actions. Corruption-related complaints must be addressed without delay, and departments should review reasons for service delivery delays.

Ahuja informed the CM Dashboard will be operational from October.

District Collectors will review Centre-sponsored schemes on the 7th of every month, while the Forest and Environment Department and Revenue Department will conduct reviews on the 12th of each month.

All departments have also been asked to increase expenditure levels. Officials have been directed to conduct regular field visits, and ensure strict enforcement of norms and regulations.