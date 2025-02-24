Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police will give criminals a run for cover as the twin cities —Bhubaneswar and Cuttack — will be under the watch of high-resolution Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cameras.

Informing about the decision, Commissioner of Police, Suresh Dev Datta Singh today said these AI cameras with the help of the advanced facial recognition system and biometric access control system will identify and keep an eye on the criminals.

Also, traffic violators will be identified through these advanced cameras.

Accepting that technical glitches persist in many cameras installed in the twin city, the Commissioner of Police emphasised on curbing criminal activities through the technological help. As many as 1,000 cameras have been installed at different points in the Twin City.

He also informed patrolling has been intensified in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Installation of more CCTV cameras at housing apartments and deployment of private security guards are being encouraged, Singh said.

The Commissioner of Police added the focus is on participation of citizens in the policing system.