Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to assist students preparing for the Plus-II (+2) examinations.

The CHSE is all set to launch an AI-enabled examination preparation platform for students and teachers on September 26 (Friday).

School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Nityananda Gond is scheduled to launch the platform christened as ‘AI-Assisted Exam Companion’ at an event at the CHSE office in the capital city here.

The AI-enabled platform has been developed to enhance continuous learning and skilling the students for internal assessment. The platform will be available for students of all streams including Science, Arts and Commerce, said the CHSE today.

According to the CHSE, the platform comprises two major components learn & practice and mock exam.

The students will have guided learning modules, practice exercises and continuous evaluation tools under learn & practice component of the platform.

Similarly, they can avail subject-wise and chapter-wise mock tests ahead of the CHSE examinations under the mock exam component.